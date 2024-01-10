Governor Murphy Tightens Inspection Requirements for Condos and Co-ops

Such buildings will be required to be vetted by a structural inspector on a regularly scheduled basis.

Existing regulations require inspections for concerns such as heating, infestation, and lead content. A representative from the Department of Community Affairs said this bill will “fortify the State’s longstanding commitment to structurally safe residential housing by ensuring stringent structural inspections and the ongoing maintenance of structural integrity.”

Governor Murphy noted that these new protections will help to “ensure that no New Jersey community has to endure the tragedy that befell Surfside, Florida,” where in 2021, a 12-story beachfront condominium building collapsed killing 98 people.