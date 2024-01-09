Marlboro Resident Charged with Aggravated Manslaughter After New Year’s Day Assault

Marlboro police responded to an urgent request for medical attention shortly after midnight on January 1st following an assault at a Morganville residence. The victim, 64-year-old George L. Mott III was discovered unresponsive with severe trauma to his head, face, and neck. Mott was rushed to Old Bridge Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Marlboro Police Department revealed that Richards attacked Mott following a verbal dispute. Both men lived at the residence.

Richard’s attorney, Antonio J. Toto, alleges Richards was attacked first and acting out of self-defense. Richards is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.