Two Local TGIFridays Set To Close

Try to find a new place for late night cheeseburgers, ribs, and loaded potato skins, because TGI Friday’s just closed 36 locations nationally, with two of them being in Eatontown and Woodbridge. According to CNN, these closures occurred across 12 states, with New Jersey being the most affected with 7 closures. The chain is closing these “underperforming restaurants” as a part of their “ongoing growth strategy,” for the upcoming years. Prior to these changes, TGI Fridays operated 270 locations; however, there are still 16 open locations in New Jersey. Eighty percent of total impacted employees were offered transfer opportunities to other locations.