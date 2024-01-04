© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Closed Wawa With Broken Lock Robbed

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 4, 2024 at 6:05 AM EST

Police were alerted that the Wawa on Hwy 35 and Lakewood Rd New Year’s morning at 2am. The door was open with no employees in the business. Police found a note on the door saying the business would be closed from 11pm on New Years Eve until 6am New Year’s Day.  Wawa management responded and confirmed it was an oversight due to a broken lock. Review of the surveillance cameras show people entering the business and taking items without paying for them when they found there were no employees inside. Wall Police are attempting to identify the people who took items without paying.  If you are one of these people or know who took items without paying we urge you to contact authorities.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
