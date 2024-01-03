© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Accolades for The Monmouth County Connection in Neptune

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 3, 2024 at 5:41 AM EST
Monmouth County Government

Federal workers visited the site on Highway 66 for a routine Acceptance Facility Oversight Program compliance review and the team earned a perfect score. As of October, the Monmouth County Connection Passport Office had processed more than 7,900 passport applications for 2023. It is a passport acceptance facility under the direction of Monmouth County Clerk Hanlon and is supported by the Board of County Commissioners. Applications for passports are accepted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Parties of four or more must make appointments. 
Monmouth County New Jersey Monmouth County Commissioners
Michele McBride
