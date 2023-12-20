Commissioners announce winners of the Snowplow Naming Contest

“I would like to congratulate Viego and Kaden on their winning submissions to our Snowplow Naming Contest,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We received hundreds of submissions from schools all across Monmouth County and we couldn’t choose just one winner, so we decided to name two snowplows this year.”

Director Arnone made a surprise visit to Amerigo A. Anastasia Elementary and Woodrow Wilson School to present Viego and Kaden with Certificates of Recognition on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and the students helped unveil the snowplows with the winning names on them.

“I want to also thank all the students, teachers and school districts throughout Monmouth County who participated in our contest,” said Director Arnone. “If we have snow this year, make sure to keep an eye out on the roads for ‘Snow Force 1’ and ‘Fast & The Flurrious!’”