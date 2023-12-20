© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Commissioners announce winners of the Snowplow Naming Contest

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST
Monmouth County Government

“I would like to congratulate Viego and Kaden on their winning submissions to our Snowplow Naming Contest,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We received hundreds of submissions from schools all across Monmouth County and we couldn’t choose just one winner, so we decided to name two snowplows this year.”

Director Arnone made a surprise visit to Amerigo A. Anastasia Elementary and Woodrow Wilson School to present Viego and Kaden with Certificates of Recognition on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and the students helped unveil the snowplows with the winning names on them.

“I want to also thank all the students, teachers and school districts throughout Monmouth County who participated in our contest,” said Director Arnone. “If we have snow this year, make sure to keep an eye out on the roads for ‘Snow Force 1’ and ‘Fast & The Flurrious!’”
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyMonmouth County Commissioners
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride