Monmouth County Home Invasion Injures 2

According to a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, around 2:45 a.m Township Police responded to Sargent Road for the reported invasion. Two of the people in the home were injured - one was treated on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released The prosecutor's office believes this was a targeted incident and that there should be "no concern by the public or local residents for their safety”. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

