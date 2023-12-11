Woman Charged With Stealing Nearly $100K From Employers

Dina M. Mulleano, 49, of Brick Township is charged with second-degree Theft by Deception.

An investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau was initiated earlier this year, following receipt of information that Mulleano had been creating false payroll direct deposits while working in her capacity as the human resources manager of the victim company.

A review of bank and payroll records revealed that from June 2021 to October 2022, Mulleano made approximately 70 such transfers from the payroll system to her bank account, while fraudulently crediting the pay to more than two dozen different employees. In all, the theft amounted to more than $95,000.

Mulleano was served the charges against her via summons earlier this week, pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court. A first appearance has been tentatively scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Diane Aifer of the Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau. Information about Mulleano’s legal representation was not immediately available.

Anyone with further information about this defendant’s activities is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Robert Afanasewicz at 800-533-7443.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.