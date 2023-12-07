49th Dead Dolphin This Year Found on Monmouth County Beach

The person was between beaches A and B at 9:30 a.m. Monday when he spotted it. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center confirmed it to be an adult female common dolphin. The cause of the dolphin’s death is unclear. The New Jersey Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory is performing a necropsy on the dolphin. Results are pending. This is the 49th dolphin found on state beaches this year. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center had 45 reported dolphin deaths in 2022, 32 in 2021 and 30 in 2020.