Homeschooled Kids No Longer Eligible for Extracurricular Activities at Monmouth County District

The change was approved unanimously at a September 19th meeting with one board member abstaining. Homeschooling numbers have been on the rise in the state due in part to a surge in students who left public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic to be taught at home by parents or through private online schools. State law allows each of the state’s nearly 600 school boards to decide whether students being homeschooled can participate in public school extracurricular activities, including high school sports, school theater productions and clubs. Minutes from school board meetings said officials said the policy change was influenced by similar bans on homeschooled students in neighboring communities.