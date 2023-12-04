Detour for bridge repairs on Seven Bridges Road in Little Silver to begin Dec. 4

“Monmouth County is committed to maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure to ensure residents and visitors are safe on our roadways,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The bridge repairs will begin on Monday, Dec. 4 and will take approximately one week to complete. A section of Seven Bridges Road will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Please plan to use an alternate route during construction. Detour signs will be posted throughout the area to assist drivers.”

The signed detour will use Rumson Road, Branch Avenue and Silverside Avenue. Marbro, Inc. of West End, New Jersey is the contractor for the project.

In total, the County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.