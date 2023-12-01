Asbury Park Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Large Quantities of Narcotics

On Monday November 6, 2023, Tyheim McGhee, 28, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to Distribution of over ½ ounce of cocaine, and Possession of over 5 ounces of cocaine with the intent to Distribute before the Honorable Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley. As a result of his plea, McGhee faces 12 years in a New Jersey State Prison when he is sentenced on January 26, 2024.

The guilty plea stems from a cooperative investigation involving detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, in February and March 2023. During the investigation, McGhee sold a total of over a ½ ounce of cocaine to an undercover officer on four separate occasions.

The investigation culminated when members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Unit, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department, and Asbury Park Police Department, executed a search warrant on McGhee’s Borden Avenue residence on March 24, 2023. During the search, police recovered over 5 ounces of cocaine as well as paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

This case was handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Cartmell. McGhee is being represented by Charles Moriarty, Esq., of West Long Branch.