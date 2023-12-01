© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Asbury Park Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Large Quantities of Narcotics

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published December 1, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST

On Monday November 6, 2023, Tyheim McGhee, 28, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to Distribution of over ½ ounce of cocaine, and Possession of over 5 ounces of cocaine with the intent to Distribute before the Honorable Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley. As a result of his plea, McGhee faces 12 years in a New Jersey State Prison when he is sentenced on January 26, 2024.

The guilty plea stems from a cooperative investigation involving detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, in February and March 2023. During the investigation, McGhee sold a total of over a ½ ounce of cocaine to an undercover officer on four separate occasions.

The investigation culminated when members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Unit, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department, and Asbury Park Police Department, executed a search warrant on McGhee’s Borden Avenue residence on March 24, 2023. During the search, police recovered over 5 ounces of cocaine as well as paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

This case was handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Cartmell. McGhee is being represented by Charles Moriarty, Esq., of West Long Branch.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County Commissioners Monmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride