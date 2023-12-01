© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Aberdeen Fire Damages Four Condo Units

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published December 1, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST

At around 3:10 a.m. the blaze broke out at the Wyndham Place complex on Winchester Court off Route 34. Two of the four units affected suffered major damage with the American Red Cross helping to provide temporary shelter for two people displaced by the fire. The fire didn’t affect traffic on Route 34 yesterday morning. Firefighters from Aberdeen and seven nearby towns extinguished the fire, which was brought under control at about 5:30 a.m., according to police Chief Matthew Lloyd. The cause and starting point of the fire remain under investigation.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
