© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

New dredging projects to begin along the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 30, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST
Rumson Bridge
Michele McBride
Rumson Bridge

According to a press release from Congressman Frank Pallone, the $26 million project is for maintenance dredging of the federal channels along the Shrewsbury and Navesink Rivers. The US Army Corps of Engineers will begin the second phase of the dredging project his week along the Shrewsbury River from the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge to the Branchport Avenue Bridge in Long Branch. It will also run west along the Navesink River from Sea Bright to the Route 35 Bridge between Red Bank and the Navesink Section of Middletown Township.

Monmouth Beach Mayor David Stickle said in a statement, "Monmouth Beach is a town located between the Shrewsbury River and the Atlantic Ocean. As such, it is of vital importance to maintain our waterways and beach.”

A majority of the project will be completed by years end with a scheduled completion date of March 2024.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyRed Bank
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan