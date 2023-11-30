New dredging projects to begin along the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers

According to a press release from Congressman Frank Pallone, the $26 million project is for maintenance dredging of the federal channels along the Shrewsbury and Navesink Rivers. The US Army Corps of Engineers will begin the second phase of the dredging project his week along the Shrewsbury River from the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge to the Branchport Avenue Bridge in Long Branch. It will also run west along the Navesink River from Sea Bright to the Route 35 Bridge between Red Bank and the Navesink Section of Middletown Township.

Monmouth Beach Mayor David Stickle said in a statement, "Monmouth Beach is a town located between the Shrewsbury River and the Atlantic Ocean. As such, it is of vital importance to maintain our waterways and beach.”

A majority of the project will be completed by years end with a scheduled completion date of March 2024.