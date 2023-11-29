© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Oil and Tar Balls Washed Up on Local Beaches

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST

Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. said the Coast Guard would be doing fly-overs to ensure the issue is isolated and try to determine the source of the oil matter. Pictures of the substances taken in Long Branch and Monmouth Beach were popping up on social media yesterday. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tar balls are oily, congealed remnants of petroleum spills or natural seeps that can occasionally occur on the ocean floor. The Coast Guard will be leading the clean up efforts.
