Murphy Vetoes Brewery Bill

The bill would have allowed breweries, wineries, and distilleries to allow for more than 25 on-site events a year, coordinate food trucks on their property, among other items.

In a statement Murphy said, “One of my goals in calling for comprehensive liquor license reform was to ensure that our liquor laws are both modern and fair.” Mike Betros of Twin Lights Brewing in Tinton Falls said of the bill, “Customers crave entertainment, and numerous breweries are struggling to remain operational due to the escalating costs of running a business. Therefore, it is crucial for them to employ various methods to attract visitors to their establishments."

This was back in the summer when both Houses of the Legislator passed the bill unanimously.