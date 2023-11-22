Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone (“are-known”), liaison to the Division of Economic Development said in a statement, “Small Business Saturday” is an opportunity to support our local businesses. Please be sure to visit your favorite local shop or restaurant as you prepare for the holiday season.”

The Commissioners are also assisting small businesses with events like Holiday Made In Monmouth, which will be held on Saturday December 9th from 10 to 4 at the Collins Arena on Brookdale’s Lincroft Campus.