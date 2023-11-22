© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST
Holiday Made In Monmouth 2022
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners want residents to support local businesses this weekend.

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone (“are-known”), liaison to the Division of Economic Development said in a statement, “Small Business Saturday” is an opportunity to support our local businesses. Please be sure to visit your favorite local shop or restaurant as you prepare for the holiday season.”

The Commissioners are also assisting small businesses with events like Holiday Made In Monmouth, which will be held on Saturday December 9th from 10 to 4 at the Collins Arena on Brookdale’s Lincroft Campus.
Local News Monmouth CountyBrookdale Community College
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
