© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Nestlé Plants Halts Production

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 21, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST

The smell of coffee will no longer linger over Freehold.

The 75-year-old Nestlé plant right off Route 33 will be closing. Last Friday half of the factory’s staff was let go with the remaining employees staying on board to decommission the facility over the next few months. This was the last Nestlé plant to produce coffee in the US. In a statement, a International Brotherhood of Teamsters spokeswoman said, “This company should be ashamed for turning their backs on workers in Freehold and the community that has been home to this company for more than 70 years.”
Tags
Local News New Jersey Monmouth County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan