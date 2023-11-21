Nestlé Plants Halts Production

The 75-year-old Nestlé plant right off Route 33 will be closing. Last Friday half of the factory’s staff was let go with the remaining employees staying on board to decommission the facility over the next few months. This was the last Nestlé plant to produce coffee in the US. In a statement, a International Brotherhood of Teamsters spokeswoman said, “This company should be ashamed for turning their backs on workers in Freehold and the community that has been home to this company for more than 70 years.”

