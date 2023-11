A second delivery service has been permitted to deliver alcohol in New Jersey. Late last week the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, or ABC approved Instacart to homes from bars, restaurants, and liquor stores. This comes two days after Door Dash was approved to do the same.

Rules for the delivery include no “contactless” transactions, no deliveries to hotels, college campuses or BYOB restaurants. Drivers must also be 21 years of age.