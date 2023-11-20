Local Musicians React To Closing of House of Independents

Heavy rainfall on September 29th caused major flooding damage to the House of Independents. The future of the space remains uncertain. We heard from local musicians about their connection to the music venue.

Connor Bracken of the Asbury based Connor Bracken and the Mother Leeds Band calls the venue “one of the most supportive music venues [they] have ever worked with” and goes on to say “House was the first venue we ever sold out, mostly because they were willing to take a chance on a local band that was hungry for a shot at making a name for themselves.”

Justin Bornemann of the Asbury Park band Dentist says, “not only was it a fun place to play that we had more than one memorable show at, but they also brought in great touring acts that you weren’t likely to see anywhere else.”

The House of Independents is working on finding new venues for all of the upcoming events on their calendar.