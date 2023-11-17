Law Enforcement Officials Request Public's Help With Neptune Township Homicide

On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune Township, who was located in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Stout was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Devin Agolio-Stout, are urged to please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com