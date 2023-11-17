© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Law Enforcement Officials Request Public's Help With Neptune Township Homicide

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST

On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Devin Agolio-Stout, 26, of Neptune Township, who was located in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Stout was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Devin Agolio-Stout, are urged to please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com
Local News Monmouth CountyMonmouth County ProsecutorCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
