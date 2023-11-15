Manalapan Man Charged With Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Brian R. McBride, 28, was arrested and charged on Wednesday October 25, 2023, with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Materials and one count of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Bureau and members of the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, initiated by a tip received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, revealed that McBride was in possession of child sexual abuse materials and distributing same via social media.

Convictions of this nature are commonly punishable by terms of up to 10 years’ state prison, along with being subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Competello. McBride is represented by Mitchell Ansell, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.