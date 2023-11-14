© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Wall Student/Musician to be Laid to Rest This Week

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 14, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST

Eighteen-year-old Jillian was fatally hit in the back of the head by a stray bullet while walking in a park near her school in Tennessee. She was a musician studying music and business at Belmont University in Nashville. As a high school student, she often performed free sets in Shore-area music spots to raise money for needy musicians in the "Play It Forward" program. Jillian has left two communities in mourning, one here in Wall where she is from and at Belmont University. Twenty-nine-year-old Shaquille Taylor has been charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering in connection with the shooting and remains in custody. A Go Fund Me has been set up for Jillian's family.
Tags
Local News CrimeMonmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride