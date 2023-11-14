Wall Student/Musician to be Laid to Rest This Week

Eighteen-year-old Jillian was fatally hit in the back of the head by a stray bullet while walking in a park near her school in Tennessee. She was a musician studying music and business at Belmont University in Nashville. As a high school student, she often performed free sets in Shore-area music spots to raise money for needy musicians in the "Play It Forward" program. Jillian has left two communities in mourning, one here in Wall where she is from and at Belmont University. Twenty-nine-year-old Shaquille Taylor has been charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering in connection with the shooting and remains in custody. A Go Fund Me has been set up for Jillian's family.