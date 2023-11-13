Community input sought at public open house for mobility study

“This open house is the first public event for Monmouth Paths – Access for All, a transportation study that will evaluate existing barriers to mobility and recommend strategies to achieve equitable mobility,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The open house will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16. from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Asbury Park City Council Chambers at 1 Municipal Plaza.”

“During the open house, the project team will present the results of an initial analysis, as well as known barriers to mobility within the County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Division of Planning, Transportation and Community Services. “We encourage everyone to visit this open house and share your thoughts for the mobility study.”

To provide feedback on the study online, visit the online map tool at www.fhistudio-apps.com/monmouth-county/

For more information, contact Monmouth County Supervising Planner Victor Furmanec at Victor.Furmanec@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7460, ext. 7467.

Monmouth Paths – Access for All is a subregional study funded by a grant from the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority. For more details about the study, visit

http://bit.ly/monmouthpaths