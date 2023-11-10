Manalapan Bus Driver Charged With Possession of Sexual Abuse Materials

A Manalapan man who was recently hired to drive a school has been charged with child sexual abuse materials. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children revealed that Brian McBride was in possession of the materials and was distributing them via social media. He was hired to drive a school bus in Jackson Township. If convicted, he may serve up to 10 years in prison and be subject Megan’s Law registration for life. This according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.