© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Manalapan Bus Driver Charged With Possession of Sexual Abuse Materials

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST
Bruno Grin

The newly hired bus driver was also charged with distributing those materials on social media.

A Manalapan man who was recently hired to drive a school has been charged with child sexual abuse materials. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children revealed that Brian McBride was in possession of the materials and was distributing them via social media. He was hired to drive a school bus in Jackson Township. If convicted, he may serve up to 10 years in prison and be subject Megan’s Law registration for life. This according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyOcean CountyMonmouth County Prosecutor
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan