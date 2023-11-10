© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Gov. Murphy Announces Expanded Pre-K Funding at NJEA Conference

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST
The federal funding will help 5 schools in Monmouth & Ocean County among 25 others around NJ

At a state-wide educator conference Governor Murphy announced grant funding to expand preschool capacity in 30 districts. The announcement came yesterday at the annual NJEA conference in Atlantic City. Murphy said, “This funding will enable more districts to expand their capacity to offer full-day preschool programming to more students, building upon our efforts to provide every 3- and 4-year-old child in our state with access to high-quality pre-K.”

The funds will help create, expand, and renovate facilities in towns like Holmdel, Keyport, and Aberdeen. In Ocean County schools will also receive funding in Manchester and Plumsted.
