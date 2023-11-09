$4.5B Earmarked for NJ Transit

16 billion has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation to various railway infrastructure projects throughout the Northeast Corridor. $4.5 billion of that total has been earmarked for New Jersey projects including funding for the Gateway Program, a planned renovation and expansion of the rail line between Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station.

In a statement, Governor Phil Murphy said of the project “Countless Americans will not only benefit from the faster, more efficient, and more reliable transportation this unprecedented funding will enable, but the thousands of good-paying jobs these projects will generate as well.”