© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

School Bus Crashes Into Howell Home

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST

The driver had just dropped off students at Howell High School when they crashed into the house on Asbury Road around 7:15. The 22-year-old driver of the bus may have fallen asleep at the wheel. A mother and her two young children were at home at the time, but in another part of the house and were unharmed. The bus driver was taken to the hospital with facial injuries. The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the family will stay with relatives until it is approved for them to return.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride