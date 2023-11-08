School Bus Crashes Into Howell Home

The driver had just dropped off students at Howell High School when they crashed into the house on Asbury Road around 7:15. The 22-year-old driver of the bus may have fallen asleep at the wheel. A mother and her two young children were at home at the time, but in another part of the house and were unharmed. The bus driver was taken to the hospital with facial injuries. The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the family will stay with relatives until it is approved for them to return.