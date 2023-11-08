2023 Election Results

All of the State Senate and Assembly seats were on the ballot, as well as county, local and board of education seats. In the 11th District, Democrat incumbent Vin Gopal edged out Stephen Dnistrian for the U.S Senate seat. Gopal’s running mates, Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul also came out on top for Assembly seats. At the county level, Republicans Ross Licitra and Erik Anderson won in their race for County Commissioner spots. Mayoral and Council seats in towns saw either very close races or uncontested. You can find a link for all of the results HERE.

