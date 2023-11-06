© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
County Commissioners issue statement regarding redevelopment of Fort Monmouth

WBJB
Published November 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is thrilled to be a part of the redevelopment of Fort Monmouth through its public works projects, roadway construction and other programs and resources offered by Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Board, as well as County Administrator Teri O’Connor, has worked tirelessly to overcome significant obstacles to bring businesses such as Netflix to Monmouth County. The Board is proud to make Monmouth County a hub of economic success and we will always support our business communities.”
Tags
Local News Monmouth County Commissioners Monmouth CountyNew Jersey