Six Flags Great Adventure has a new owner. The owner of the Jackson amusement park has merged with Cedar Fair. The combined company is valued at $8 billion. According to a press release the new company will be a leader in amusement park operations and have an extended and diversified footprint.

Six Flags owns 27 parks in three countries while Cedar Park has 17 amusement properties, including Dorney Park in Allentown PA.