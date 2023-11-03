Barnegat Man Charged With Killing His Parents

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s office has officially charged a Barnegat man with killing his parents. Michael Mulgrew was charged with two counts of murder yesterday after two victims were found stabbed to death in their home. A man later identified as Mulgrew was seen walking away from the residence yesterday. When Barnegat Police arrived at the scene, they noticed blood on the front door and the victims in their bedroom. Mulgrew was later taken into custody.