State Says if Ocean Grove Continues Blocking Access to the Beach, Fines May Be Issued

Access to the beach is blocked by the association between 9 a.m. and noon on Sundays — starting Memorial Day weekend and continuing until Labor Day weekend every year. The group said that the tradition of limiting access to the sand on the “Lord’s Day” is tied to Ocean Grove’s history as a Methodist community retreat. A state judge has not ruled on the group’s lawsuit, which was filed Oct. 2. An administrative order issued on Oct. 12, which said the state Department of Environmental Protection notified the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association that it was in violation of the state’s Coastal Area Facility Review Act and gave the group 35 days to request a hearing.