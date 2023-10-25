© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker in Keyport Harbor

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 25, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT

The search for Zhenjiang Ding, a 74-year-old male, began after his kayak began taking on water, Monday afternoon. The Coast Guard searched approximately 129 square nautical miles for over 37 search hours, with no signs of Ding.

Coast Guard Sector New York command center watch standers received a report Monday at 6:30 p.m. from Keyport police that they had found Ding’s kayak near Cedar Street Park, along with personal belongings, and no sight of him in the area.

Involved in the search were:

· Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook

· Coast Guard Cutter Beluga

· Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod

· Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

· New York Police Department

· New York Fire Department

· Keyport Police and Fire Department

· Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

· New Jersey State Police

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Zhenjiang Ding,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Sector New York. “Making the decision to suspend a search is always difficult. We are appreciative of the efforts of all agencies who participated in this search.”

Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
