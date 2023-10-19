© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Lawsuit Against South Jersey School District for Trans Policy

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 20, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT

According to NJ.com, Short Jr., says the policy violates his Fourteenth Amendment right to raise his children and make decisions about their mental health care. The suit takes issue with the DOE’s guidance, which does not make school staff notify parents of their child’s gender identification. The instruction also notes that schools should keep alternate files with different names for trans students and notify parents only when required by law or in some cases involving bullying. More than five districts have voted to revoke policies based on the state’s guidance, which is not mandatory.

Tags
Local News EducationNew Jersey
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride