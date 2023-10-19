Lawsuit Against South Jersey School District for Trans Policy

According to NJ.com, Short Jr., says the policy violates his Fourteenth Amendment right to raise his children and make decisions about their mental health care. The suit takes issue with the DOE’s guidance, which does not make school staff notify parents of their child’s gender identification. The instruction also notes that schools should keep alternate files with different names for trans students and notify parents only when required by law or in some cases involving bullying. More than five districts have voted to revoke policies based on the state’s guidance, which is not mandatory.