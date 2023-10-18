Keansburg Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Child Sexual Abuse Materials Case

Jose Gabe Veras, 35, was sentenced late last week by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley, who also ordered that upon release, Veras will have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and also be subject to Parole Supervision for Life.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, initiated by a tip received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, uncovered the child sexual abuse material on various electronic devices in his home.

The New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory assisted the ICAC Task Force in the investigation. Veras was arrested without incident at his home in Keansburg in February 2020 and was indicted in October 2021, then stood trial before Judge O’Malley in January 2023, when he was convicted of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for the Possession of More than 1,000 Items of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Joseph Competello and Joshua Carmel. Veras was represented by George J. Mardinly, Esq., with an office in Red Bank.

The Monmouth County ICAC Task Force includes members of the following police departments: Aberdeen Township, Bradley Beach, Highlands, Holmdel, Howell, Keyport, Manalapan, Ocean Township, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Tinton Falls, and Wall Township; the Task Force also receives investigative support from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.