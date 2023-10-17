Veterans Resource Fair

The event takes place from 1 to 4pm at the Monmouth County Library Headquarters located at 125 Symmes Drive in Manalapan. There will be a variety of organizations with resources available including the Brookdale Veterans Center, Assisting Hands Home Care, Bridging the Gap, the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Monmouth County Sheriff’s office, Monmouth County Workforce Development, Soldier On and more. A presentation will be provided by the VA NJ Healthcare System.

Light refreshments will be available and pre-registration is recommended. For more information, call Ken Brenzel at 732-308-3770, ext. 2282