© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Veterans Resource Fair

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
Michele McBride

The event takes place from 1 to 4pm at the Monmouth County Library Headquarters located at 125 Symmes Drive in Manalapan. There will be a variety of organizations with resources available including the Brookdale Veterans Center, Assisting Hands Home Care, Bridging the Gap, the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Monmouth County Sheriff’s office, Monmouth County Workforce Development, Soldier On and more. A presentation will be provided by the VA NJ Healthcare System.

Light refreshments will be available and pre-registration is recommended. For more information, call Ken Brenzel at 732-308-3770, ext. 2282

Tags
Local News New Jersey Brookdale Community CollegeMonmouth County
Scott Pendell
See stories by Scott Pendell