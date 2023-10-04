Newly Proposed Offshore Wind Project Would Be Farthest From Land

New information released on the project says it will be 42 miles off Seaside Heights and provide enough energy to power 600,000 homes. The state is continuing the push to become the East Coast hub of the nascent offshore wind industry. Three other offshore wind projects have already been approved by the state that would be closer to the shore. That would mean there is a higher likelihood that turbines could be seen from land. That, among other issues has garnered opposition to the projects.