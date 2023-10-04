© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Newly Proposed Offshore Wind Project Would Be Farthest From Land

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT
Bruce Faling
/
Flickr

New information released on the project says it will be 42 miles off Seaside Heights and provide enough energy to power 600,000 homes. The state is continuing the push to become the East Coast hub of the nascent offshore wind industry. Three other offshore wind projects have already been approved by the state that would be closer to the shore. That would mean there is a higher likelihood that turbines could be seen from land. That, among other issues has garnered opposition to the projects.

Tags
Local News Environment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride