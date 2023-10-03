Monmouth County awards funding from Opioid Settlement Fund

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has awarded funding to various government agencies, nonprofits and community partners to develop programs, public outreach and substance use disorder services with settlement funding that was awarded in 2022,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Through these funds and other programs and projects, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and the Opioid Settlement Advisory Council hopes to reduce the incidence, prevalence, and impact of Opioid use in Monmouth County.”

“The funding from the Opioid Settlements has helped fund necessary programs to assist those struggling with substance use disorder,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Human Services. “The awarded programs include County-Wide substance use awareness campaign with a focus on the dangers of fentanyl; enhancements to current substance use disorder services; innovative projects that seek to support people in treatment and recovery to prevent overdose deaths and harm while supporting first responders through training and other collaborative efforts.”

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners also introduced the members of the Monmouth County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council.

“The Opioid epidemic is still a serious concern, and we will be working with our Advisory Council to secure more programs, services and initiatives that will be able to assist those in need,” said Director Arnone. “On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I would like to thank the Council for offering their expertise and knowledge to this important issue.”

The members of the Monmouth County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council are:

Shaun Golden - Monmouth County Sheriff

Raymond Santiago - Monmouth County Prosecutor

Mary Pat Angelini –Monmouth ACTS Advisory Council

Nicole Cyr - Monmouth County Department of Human Services

Ewa Farry – The Mental Health Association of Monmouth County

William Horbatt – Monmouth County Division of Behavioral Health

Warden Ianello – Monmouth County Correctional Institution

Dr. Zeeshan Khan - Medical Director at New Hope Integrated Behavioral Healthcare

Linda Lanni – CPC Integrated Health

Kaitlin McCarthy – Prevention First/Monmouth County Prevention Coalition

Margaret Rizzo – JSAS Healthcare

Stephanie Ruane – Monmouth County Correctional Institution

Lynn Seaward – Monmouth County Division of Behavioral Health

Kaitlyn Silagyi - Monmouth County Division of Behavioral Health

Desiree Whyte - Monmouth County Department of Human Services

To learn more about the Opioid Settlement Advisory Council and programs available through the settlement, please contact the Division of Behavioral Health by calling 732-431-6451 or going to www.visitmonmouth.com.