Asbury Park Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Nazzir Wallace, 18, is charged with first-degree Attempted Murder, three second-degree weapons offenses, two third-degree drug offenses, fourth-degree Eluding, fourth-degree Obstruction of Justice, a fourth-degree weapons offense, and Resisting Arrest, a disorderly persons offense.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive on a report of shots fired. Minutes later, authorities received notification that an adult male with a gunshot injury had been admitted to a nearby local hospital.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department resulted in Wallace being identified as a suspect. He was apprehended in Asbury Park late last week following a brief pursuit – after which he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and a quantity of cocaine and heroin. Wallace was then lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted by MCPO Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano of the Major Crimes Bureau. Information about Wallace’s legal representation was not immediately available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.