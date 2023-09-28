Public Wants Budget Compromise to Avoid Government Shutdown

If the federal government does shut down, 43% of the American public will hold the Republicans in Congress most responsible while a slightly higher number will place the blame on the opposite party – either President Biden (27%) or congressional Democrats (21%). As may be expected, 80% of Democrats would blame the GOP while Republicans are split between seeing Biden (46%) or the Democrats in Congress (38%) as being more at fault if a shutdown occurs.

Nearly two-thirds of the public (64%) wants members of Congress who best represent their own views on spending priorities to compromise on those principles in order to avoid a shutdown. Just 31% say like-minded representatives should stick to their spending principles even if it leads to a shutdown. Republicans (46%) are more likely than independents (30%) and Democrats (21%) to say that members of Congress they agree with should stick to their spending principles even if it causes a shutdown. Among Republicans who call themselves ideologically conservative, a majority of 52% want their representatives to stick to their principles. This is a much higher number than among self-described liberal Democrats (26%) who want the same.

“The vast majority of Americans want to avoid a shutdown. The faction who does not want any compromise may represent a small proportion of the public, but they hold outsized influence in the U.S. Capitol,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Biden’s overall job performance rating currently stands at 38% approve and 55% disapprove. His approval number is the lowest it has been since September of last year. Between October 2022 and July 2023, his approval rating had ranged between 40% and 44% while his disapproval number registered between 48% and 53%. Compared to the Monmouth University Poll taken in July, Biden’s approval rating has dropped among Democrats (80%, down 8 points), independents (30%, down 8 points), and Republicans (2%, down 4 points) alike.

In other poll ratings, opinion of the job the U.S. Congress is doing stands at 17% approve and 74% disapprove, which are its worst marks in just over a year. Vice President Kamala Harris receives a job rating of 36% approve and 56% disapprove. Only 17% of the public says the country is going in the right direction, while 68% say it is on the wrong track.

The poll also asked to what degree key actors in Washington are concerned with looking out for the economic well-being of average Americans. None receive high marks. For Biden, 28% say he is very concerned while 48% say he is not really concerned. For Democrats in Congress, 22% say they are very concerned and 47% not concerned. For Republicans in Congress, 15% say they are very concerned and 50% not concerned. Among fellow partisans, only Biden scores a majority who say he is very concerned with looking out for average Americans (61% of Democrats). When it comes to Congress, 49% of Democrats say their own party’s members are very concerned. This result is better than the findings for Republicans, where only 30% say their party’s congressional members are very concerned with looking out for the economic well-being of average Americans.

“Nobody in Washington seems to be looking out for Middle America. But it’s interesting that Republicans are less positive than Democrats about their own party’s leadership on this score,” said Murray.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from September 19 to 24, 2023 with 814 adults in the United States. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points for the full sample. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.

QUESTIONS AND RESULTS

(* Some columns may not add to 100% due to rounding.)

1. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president?





Trend:

Sept.2023

July

2023

May

2023

March

2023

Jan.

2023

Dec.

2022

Oct.

2022

Sept.

2022

Aug.

2022

June

2022

May

2022

March

2022

Jan.

2022

Approve

38%

44%

41%

41%

43%

42%

40%

38%

38%

36%

38%

39%

39%

Disapprove

55%

52%

53%

51%

48%

50%

53%

54%

56%

58%

57%

54%

54%

(VOL) No opinion

7%

4%

6%

8%

9%

8%

7%

8%

7%

6%

5%

7%

7%

(n)

(814)

(910)

(981)

(805)

(805)

(805)

(808)

(806)

(808)

(978)

(807)

(809)

(794)



Trend:

Continued

Dec.

2021

Nov.

2021

Sept.

2021

July

2021

June

2021

April

2021

March

2021

Jan.

2021

Approve

40%

42%

46%

48%

48%

54%

51%

54%

Disapprove

50%

50%

46%

44%

43%

41%

42%

30%

(VOL) No opinion

11%

9%

8%

8%

9%

5%

8%

16%

(n)

(808)

(811)

(802)

(804)

(810)

(800)

(802)

(809)



2. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Kamala Harris is doing as vice president?



Trend:

Sept.2023

July

2023

May

2023

March

2023

Approve

36%

40%

37%

36%

Disapprove

56%

52%

52%

53%

(VOL) No opinion

8%

7%

11%

12%

(n)

(814)

(910)

(981)

(805)



3. Do you approve or disapprove of the job the U.S. Congress is doing?



Trend:

Sept.2023

July

2023

May

2023

March

2023

Jan.

2023

Approve

17%

22%

18%

23%

19%

Disapprove

74%

68%

72%

68%

67%

(VOL) No opinion

9%

10%

9%

10%

14%

(n)

(814)

(910)

(981)

(805)

(805)







Trend: Continued

Dec.

2022

Oct.

2022

Sept.

2022

Aug.

2022

June

2022

May

2022

March

2022

Jan.

2022

Dec.

2021

Nov.

2021

Sept.

2021

July

2021

June

2021

April

2021

March

2021

Jan.

2021

Approve

26%

23%

23%

17%

15%

15%

21%

19%

23%

18%

22%

23%

21%

35%

30%

35%

Disapprove

62%

69%

66%

74%

78%

77%

71%

74%

66%

70%

65%

62%

65%

56%

59%

51%

(VOL) No opinion

12%

8%

11%

9%

7%

8%

8%

6%

11%

12%

13%

15%

15%

9%

11%

14%

(n)

(805)

(808)

(806)

(808)

(978)

(807)

(809)

(794)

(808)

(811)

(802)

(804)

(810)

(800)

(802)

(809)







Trend: Continued

Nov.

2020

Early June

2020

May

2020

April

2020

Feb.

2020

Jan.

2020

Dec.

2019

Nov.

2019

Sept.

2019

Aug.

2019

June

2019

May

2019

April

2019

March

2019

Jan.

2019

Approve

23%

22%

32%

32%

20%

24%

22%

23%

21%

17%

19%

20%

24%

23%

18%

Disapprove

64%

69%

55%

55%

69%

62%

65%

64%

68%

71%

69%

71%

62%

68%

72%

(VOL) No opinion

13%

9%

13%

13%

11%

14%

13%

13%

11%

13%

12%

9%

14%

9%

10%

(n)

(810)

(807)

(808)

(857)

(902)

(903)

(903)

(908)

(1,161)

(800)

(751)

(802)

(801)

(802)

(805)







Trend: Continued

Nov.

2018

Aug.

2018

June

2018

April

2018

March

2018

Jan.

2018

Dec.

2017

Sept.

2017

Aug.

2017

July

2017

May

2017

March

2017

Jan.

2017

Approve

23%

17%

19%

17%

18%

21%

16%

17%

18%

19%

19%

25%

23%

Disapprove

63%

69%

67%

71%

72%

68%

65%

69%

69%

70%

68%

59%

66%

(VOL) No opinion

14%

14%

14%

12%

11%

11%

19%

15%

13%

11%

13%

16%

11%

(n)

(802)

(805)

(806)

(803)

(803)

(806)

(806)

(1,009)

(805)

(800)

(1,002)

(801)

(801)







Trend:

Continued

Sept.

2016*

Aug.

2016*

June

2016*

March

2016

Jan.

2016

Dec.

2015

Oct.

2015

Sept.

2015

Aug.

2015

July

2015

June

2015

April

2015

Jan.

2015

Dec.

2014

July

2013

Approve

15%

14%

17%

22%

17%

16%

17%

19%

18%

18%

19%

21%

18%

17%

14%

Disapprove

77%

78%

76%

68%

73%

73%

71%

71%

72%

69%

71%

67%

70%

73%

76%

(VOL) No opinion

8%

9%

7%

10%

10%

10%

12%

11%

11%

12%

10%

12%

11%

11%

10%

(n)

(802)

(803)

(803)

(1,008)

(1,003)

(1,006)

(1,012)

(1,009)

(1,203)

(1,001)

(1,002)

(1,005)

(1,003)

(1,008)

(1,012)



* Registered voters

4. Would you say things in the country are going in the right direction, or have they gotten off on the wrong track?



Trend:

Sept.2023

July

2023

May

2023

March

2023

Jan.

2023

Right direction

17%

25%

16%

22%

24%

Wrong track

68%

68%

74%

72%

73%

(VOL) Depends

12%

5%

6%

3%

1%

(VOL) Don’t know

2%

3%

4%

3%

2%

(n)

(814)

(910)

(981)

(805)

(805)







Trend:

Continued

Dec.

2022

Sept.

2022

Aug.

2022

June

2022

May

2022

March

2022

Jan.

2022

Dec.

2021

Nov.

2021

Sept.

2021

July

2021

June

2021

April

2021

March

2021

Jan.

2021

Right direction

28%

23%

15%

10%

18%

24%

24%

30%

31%

29%

38%

37%

46%

34%

42%

Wrong track

68%

74%

82%

88%

79%

73%

71%

66%

64%

65%

56%

57%

50%

61%

51%

(VOL) Depends

2%

2%

1%

1%

2%

1%

3%

1%

2%

4%

3%

3%

2%

4%

3%

(VOL) Don’t know

3%

2%

2%

1%

2%

2%

2%

3%

3%

2%

4%

3%

2%

2%

4%

(n)

(805)

(806)

(808)

(978)

(807)

(809)

(794)

(808)

(811)

(802)

(804)

(810)

(800)

(802)

(809)



Trend:

Continued

Nov.

2020

Early Sept.

2020

Aug.

2020

Late June

2020

Early June

2020

May

2020

April

2020

March

2020

Feb.

2020

Jan.

2020

Right direction

26%

27%

22%

18%

21%

33%

30%

39%

37%

37%

Wrong track

68%

66%

72%

74%

74%

60%

61%

54%

57%

56%

(VOL) Depends

4%

4%

4%

5%

4%

4%

5%

4%

6%

6%

(VOL) Don’t know

2%

3%

2%

3%

1%

3%

5%

3%

1%

1%

(n)

(810)

(867)

(868)

(867)

(807)

(808)

(857)

(851)

(902)

(903)







Trend:

Continued

Dec.

2019

Nov.

2019

Sept.

2019

Aug.

2019

June

2019

May

2019

April

2019

March

2019

Nov.

2018

Aug.

2018

June

2018

April

2018

March

2018

Jan.

2018

Right direction

32%

30%

30%

28%

31%

29%

28%

29%

35%

35%

40%

33%

31%

37%

Wrong track

56%

61%

61%

62%

62%

63%

62%

63%

55%

57%

53%

58%

61%

57%

(VOL) Depends

8%

7%

6%

8%

6%

4%

7%

6%

7%

6%

3%

5%

6%

3%

(VOL) Don’t know

4%

2%

2%

2%

2%

3%

3%

2%

3%

3%

3%

4%

1%

3%

(n)

(903)

(908)

(1,161)

(800)

(751)

(802)

(801)

(802)

(802)

(805)

(806)

(803)

(803)

(806)







Trend:

Continued

Dec.

2017

Aug.

2017

May

2017

March

2017

Jan.

2017

Aug.

2016*

Oct.

2015

July

2015

June

2015

April

2015

Dec.

2014

July

2013

Right direction

24%

32%

31%

35%

29%

30%

24%

28%

23%

27%

23%

28%

Wrong track

66%

58%

61%

56%

65%

65%

66%

63%

68%

66%

69%

63%

(VOL) Depends

7%

4%

5%

4%

4%

2%

6%

5%

5%

5%

5%

5%

(VOL) Don’t know

3%

5%

3%

5%

2%

3%

4%

3%

3%

2%

3%

4%

(n)

(806)

(805)

(1,002)

(801)

(801)

(803)

(1,012)

(1,001)

(1,002)

(1,005)

(1,008)

(1,012)



* Registered voters

5. For each of the following people or groups, please tell me whether you think they are very concerned, somewhat concerned, or not really concerned with looking out for the economic well-being of average Americans? [ITEMS WERE ROTATED]

President Biden



Comparison:

BIDEN





TRUMP



Sept.2023

Jan.

2022





Aug.2018

Very concerned

28%

30%





35%

Somewhat concerned

23%

22%





17%

Not really concerned

48%

47%





46%

(VOL) Don’t know

2%

0%





2%

(n)

(814)

(794)





(805)



The Democrats in Congress



Trend:

Sept.2023

Jan.

2022

Aug.

2018

Very concerned

22%

23%

22%

Somewhat concerned

28%

31%

38%

Not really concerned

47%

47%

35%

(VOL) Don’t know

2%

0%

5%

(n)

(814)

(794)

(805)



The Republicans in Congress



Trend:

Sept.2023

Jan.

2022

Aug.

2018

Very concerned

15%

20%

17%

Somewhat concerned

33%

37%

39%

Not really concerned

50%

42%

40%

(VOL) Don’t know

2%

1%

4%

(n)

(814)

(794)

(805)



6. Congress and the president need to enact a new budget by the end of this month or the federal government will shut down. Who will you hold the most responsible if there is a shutdown – President Biden, the Democrats in Congress, or the Republicans in Congress? [CHOICES WERE ROTATED]





Sept.2023

President Biden

27%

Democrats in Congress

21%

Republicans in Congress

43%

(VOL) Don’t know

8%

(n)

(814)



7. Thinking about the members of Congress who best represent your own views on government spending priorities – should they stick to their spending principles even if it leads to a shutdown or should they agree to compromise on their spending principles to avoid a shutdown? [CHOICES WERE ROTATED]





Sept.2023

Stick to their principles

31%

Compromise on their principles

64%

(VOL) Don’t know

5%

(n)

(814)



[Q8-21 held for future release.]

[Q22-30 previously released.]

METHODOLOGY

The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from September 19 to 24, 2023 with a probability-based national random sample of 814 adults age 18 and older. Interviews were conducted in English, and included 280 live landline telephone interviews, 286 live cell phone interviews, and 248 online surveys via a cell phone text invitation. Telephone numbers were selected through a mix of random digit dialing and list-based sampling. Landline respondents were selected with a modified Troldahl-Carter youngest adult household screen. Interviewing services were provided by Braun Research, with sample obtained from Dynata (RDD, n= 532), Aristotle (list, n= 106) and a panel of prior Monmouth poll participants (n= 176). Monmouth is responsible for all aspects of the survey design, data weighting and analysis. The full sample is weighted for region, age, education, gender and race based on US Census information (ACS 2021 one-year survey). For results based on this sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling has a maximum margin of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points adjusted for sample design effects (1.59). Sampling error can be larger for sub-groups (see table below). In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.

Demographics (weighted)

Party (self-reported): 25% Republican, 45% Independent, 30% Democrat

Sex: 49% Male, 50% Female

Age: 29% 18-34, 33% 35-54, 38% 55+

Race: 61% White, 12% Black, 17% Hispanic, 10% Asian/Other

Education: 37% High school or less, 30% Some college, 17% 4 year degree, 16% graduate degree

MARGIN OF ERROR

unweighted sample

moe(+/-)

TOTAL



814

4.3%

REGISTERED VOTER

Yes

737

4.6%

No

77

14.1%

SELF-REPORTED PARTY ID

Republican

191

8.9%

Independent

376

6.4%

Democrat

241

8.0%

IDEOLOGY

Liberal

228

8.2%

Moderate

306

7.1%

Conservative

264

7.6%

GENDER

Male

402

6.2%

Female

406

6.1%

AGE

18-34

172

9.4%

35-54

253

7.8%

55+

384

6.3%

CHILDREN IN HOME

Yes

182

9.2%

No

630

4.9%

RACE

White, non-Hispanic

570

5.2%

Other

224

8.3%

COLLEGE GRADUATE

No degree

375

6.4%

4 year degree

435

5.9%

WHITE COLLEGE

White, no degree

262

7.6%

White, 4 year degree

306

7.1%

INCOME

<$50K

242

7.9%

$50 to <$100K

228

8.2%

$100K+

303

7.1%



Crosstabs may be found in the PDF file on the report webpage: https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_US_092723/