Freehold Man Charged with Impersonating a Police Officer Robbery

Anthony Burke, 46, was charged with one count of both fourth-degree Impersonating an Officer and second-degree Robbery. Burke was also charged with four counts of third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

The arrest is in relation to an incident that took place in Freehold Township on Sunday, September 17, 2023, where Burke attempted to impersonate a law enforcement officer by pulling over a driver and prior to leaving, he then stole the victim’s cell phone. Burke was arrested on Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in Freehold Borough.

Anyone with information about Burke’s activities in Freehold or the surrounding areas, is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Officer Charles Lasky at 732-462-7500.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

The case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan of the Special Victims Bureau. Burke’s legal representation was not immediately available.

Crimes of this nature can be punishable by up to ten years in state prison.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.