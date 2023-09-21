Statewide Rating Stable, but Dips for Local Schools, Neighborhood Safety

Monmouth’s exclusive Garden State Quality of Life Index score now stands at +23, which is similar to January’s +24 rating and slightly lower than last year’s +27 rating. The current reading is near the midpoint of scores since Monmouth first started tracking the quality of life index in 2010. The index number jumped to +37 at the beginning of the Covid pandemic in April 2020, but dropped back to +25 in May 2021. In prior years, the index rating ranged between +18 and +31, with an outlying low point of +13 registered in February 2019.

The statewide index score has held steady since the beginning of the year, but there have been some regional shifts. Specifically, the index score has dropped in counties making up the Northern Shore (from +35 to +23) and Garden Core (from +14 to +2) regions. It has gone up in the Delaware Valley region (from +19 to +29) and held steady elsewhere. The Central Hills region (+38) continues to record the highest quality of life index score.

These regional shifts correlate with a change in partisan views of New Jersey’s quality of life. The Garden State Quality of Life Index score has dropped among Republicans (from +16 to +5) since January, at the same time it has risen among Democrats (from +37 to +46) and held steady among independents (from +17 to +16). The Northern Shore and Garden Core regions are significantly more Republican than other parts of the state.

“As with everything in society today, how people view what’s going on in their own backyards seems to be filtered through a partisan lens,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The Garden State Quality of Life Index was created by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in 2010 to serve as a resident-based indicator of the quality of life offered by the state of New Jersey. The index is based on five separate poll questions: overall opinion of the state as a place to live – which contributes half the index score – and ratings of one’s hometown, the performance of local schools, the quality of the local environment, and feelings of safety in one’s own neighborhood. The index can potentially range from –100 to +100.

GARDEN STATE QUALITY OF LIFE INDEX NJ TOTAL GENDER AGE RACE INCOME Male Female 18-34 35-54 55+ White Black/ Hispanic <$50K $50-100K >$100K August 2023 +23 +17 +28 +23 +20 +25 +30 +11 +13 +15 +34

GARDEN STATE QUALITY OF LIFE INDEX REGION COMMUNITY TYPE North East Urban Core Route 1 Corridor Central Hills Northern Shore Delaware Valley Garden Core Urban Stable Town Growing Suburb August 2023 +26 +15 +26 +38 +23 +29 +2 +8 +29 +24

Examining individual components of the index finds that more than 6 in 10 New Jerseyans say the state is either an excellent (20%) or good (42%) place to live, while 25% say it is only fair and 12% rate the state as poor. The current positive rating of 62% is similar to recent poll results (63% in January 2023 and 64% in April 2022). The all-time high mark for this rating was 84% positive in February 1987. The record low was 50% in February 2019, but it improved to 61% by September of that year.

While state-level rating results have remained steady, some local metrics in the Garden State Quality of Life Index have dipped since the beginning of the year. Specifically, 70% of residents currently rate their own town or city as an excellent or good place to live. This is down from 77% who said the same in January but close to the 73% positive result in Monmouth’s 2022 poll. This rating has been given to fluctuations over the past decade, with a range of 67% to 79% since 2013. New Jerseyans’ ratings for environmental quality in their local area have been stable, currently at 75% positive, which is similar to both the beginning of this year (78%) and last year (76%).

The poll finds larger declines, however, in two areas – local schools and public safety. Currently, 56% of New Jerseyans rate their local schools as either excellent or good. This number stood at 60% positive in January and 63% positive last year. While the school rating did hover just above 50% positive for most of the late 1970s into the early 1990s, it has rarely dipped below the 60% mark in polling in the past three decades (hitting 59% in February 2019 and April 2013). Prior to the current poll, the previous low point for positive ratings of local schools was 52% in September 1993.

The percentage of New Jerseyans who currently feel very safe in their own neighborhoods at night stands at 58%, which is lower than 64% in January and 65% in 2022. This marks only the second time since 2010 that this metric fell below the 60% mark (58% in September 2014 and 59% in December 2010). It has generally ranged between 60% and 68% very safe while topping 70% on two occasions (71% in July 2017 and 74% in April 2020). However, polls taken in the 1980s and 1990s found a much lower sense of security among Garden State residents (between 42% and 53% very safe).

“Schools and safety have been hot-button topics for the past few years. It should come as no surprise that political clashes over these issues are having an impact on how New Jerseyans view their own quality of life in the state,” said Murray.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from August 10 to 14, 2023 with 814 New Jersey adults. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 5.4 percentage points for the full sample. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.

QUESTIONS AND RESULTS

1. Overall, how would you rate New Jersey as a place to live – excellent, good, only fair, or poor?



Trend*: Excellent/ Good Excellent Good Only Fair Poor (VOL) Don't know (n) August 2023 62% 20% 42% 25% 12% 0% (814) January 2023 63% 18% 45% 25% 12% 0% (809) April 2022 64% 19% 45% 22% 13% 1% (802) May 2021 59% 16% 43% 27% 14% 0% (706) April 2020 68% 24% 44% 23% 7% 1% (704) September 2019 61% 15% 46% 26% 12% 1% (713) February 2019 50% 11% 39% 32% 17% 1% (604) April 2018 54% 15% 39% 29% 17% 1% (703) July 2017 59% 15% 44% 28% 13% 0% (800) May 2016 62% 16% 46% 28% 10% 0% (806) July 2015 55% 12% 43% 30% 15% 0% (503) May 2015 63% 13% 50% 27% 10% 1% (500) February 2015 63% 15% 48% 25% 11% 1% (805) September 2014 61% 13% 48% 25% 13% 1% (802) June 2014 62% 15% 47% 26% 11% 0% (800) April 2014 64% 15% 49% 26% 10% 0% (803) February 2014 63% 15% 48% 26% 11% 0% (803) December 2013 65% 20% 45% 26% 9% 0% (802) September 2013 65% 19% 46% 25% 10% 1% (783) April 2013 61% 15% 46% 27% 11% 0% (806) February 2013 68% 18% 50% 24% 7% 1% (803) December 2012 72% 20% 52% 21% 5% 1% (816) September 2012 65% 15% 50% 23% 11% 0% (805) July 2012 69% 17% 52% 23% 8% 0% (803) April 2012 70% 20% 50% 23% 7% 0% (804) February 2012 62% 15% 47% 26% 11% 1% (803) October 2011 67% 15% 52% 24% 8% 0% (817) August 2011 57% 14% 43% 31% 11% 1% (802) May 2011 59% 14% 45% 29% 11% 0% (807) December 2010 63% 17% 46% 26% 10% 1% (2864) October 2007 63% 17% 46% 25% 12% 1% (1001) August 2004 68% 22% 46% 21% 10% 1% (800) May 2003 72% 20% 52% 23% 5% 0% (1002) April 2001 76% 23% 53% 19% 4% 1% (802) March 2000 76% 25% 51% 17% 6% 0% (800) May 1999 76% 22% 54% 19% 5% 0% (800) February 1994 71% 18% 53% 22% 7% 0% (801) March 1990 68% 21% 47% 25% 6% 1% (800) February 1988 78% 27% 51% 17% 4% 1% (800) February 1987 84% 31% 53% 11% 4% 0% (800) May 1985 81% 29% 52% 14% 3% 1% (500) October 1984 80% 29% 51% 15% 4% 1% (1000) January 1981 66% 16% 50% 26% 7% 1% (1003) July 1980 68% 18% 50% 23% 7% 2% (1005)

13. How would you rate your town or city as a place to live – excellent, good, only fair, or poor?



Trend*: Excellent/ Good Excellent Good Only Fair Poor (VOL) Don’t know (n) August 2023 70% 28% 42% 22% 7% 0% (814) January 2023 77% 34% 43% 18% 5% 0% (809) April 2022 73% 32% 41% 20% 7% 0% (802) May 2021 76% 33% 43% 19% 5% 0% (706) April 2020 79% 39% 40% 16% 5% 0% (704) September 2019 72% 32% 40% 20% 7% 0% (713) February 2019 67% 30% 37% 21% 11% 0% (604) April 2018 71% 30% 41% 20% 9% 0% (703) July 2017 77% 37% 40% 16% 7% 0% (800) July 2015 71% 29% 42% 19% 10% 0% (503) February 2015 72% 29% 43% 21% 7% 0% (805) September 2014 69% 24% 45% 22% 10% 0% (802) April 2014 71% 27% 44% 20% 9% 0% (803) February 2014 70% 31% 39% 23% 7% 0% (803) December 2013 70% 29% 41% 21% 8% 1% (802) September 2013 72% 32% 40% 18% 9% 1% (783) April 2013 67% 29% 38% 25% 8% 0% (806) February 2013 73% 30% 43% 20% 7% 0% (803) December 2012 74% 32% 42% 17% 9% 0% (816) September 2012 72% 33% 39% 19% 9% 0% (805) July 2012 74% 32% 42% 18% 7% 1% (803) April 2012 76% 34% 42% 17% 7% 0% (804) February 2012 74% 33% 41% 21% 5% 0% (803) October 2011 73% 26% 47% 20% 8% 0% (817) August 2011 76% 28% 48% 18% 6% 0% (802) May 2011 73% 33% 40% 20% 7% 0% (807) December 2010 73% 27% 46% 20% 8% 0% (2864) May 2003 74% 29% 45% 19% 7% 0% (1002) April 2001 73% 28% 45% 21% 6% 0% (802) May 1995 70% 30% 40% 21% 8% 0% (802) June 1994 72% 31% 41% 19% 9% 0% (801) September 1988 72% 26% 46% 18% 9% 1% (500) October 1984 71% 30% 41% 21% 7% 1% (999) June 1980 67% 23% 44% 24% 9% 0% (1005) May 1977 66% 25% 41% 24% 10% 0% (1005)

14. How would you rate the quality of the environment in the area where you live – excellent, good, only fair, or poor?



Trend*: Excellent/ Good Excellent Good Only Fair Poor (VOL) Don’t know (n) August 2023 75% 28% 47% 19% 5% 1% (814) January 2023 78% 30% 48% 17% 5% 1% (809) April 2022 76% 31% 45% 17% 7% 0% (802) May 2021 76% 32% 44% 18% 6% 0% (706) April 2020 81% 36% 45% 15% 4% 0% (704) September 2019 72% 31% 41% 22% 6% 1% (713) February 2019 71% 27% 44% 21% 8% 0% (604) April 2018 73% 29% 44% 20% 6% 1% (703) July 2017 76% 37% 39% 14% 8% 1% (800) July 2015 71% 27% 44% 20% 9% 0% (503) February 2015 72% 27% 45% 23% 4% 0% (805) September 2014 72% 24% 48% 21% 5% 1% (802) April 2014 76% 27% 49% 18% 6% 0% (803) February 2014 73% 29% 44% 21% 6% 0% (803) December 2013 69% 27% 42% 24% 7% 0% (802) September 2013 75% 30% 45% 18% 7% 1% (783) April 2013 70% 27% 43% 22% 7% 0% (806) February 2013 71% 26% 45% 24% 4% 2% (803) December 2012 73% 25% 48% 20% 7% 1% (816) September 2012 72% 30% 42% 20% 7% 0% (805) July 2012 74% 30% 44% 19% 7% 1% (803) April 2012 75% 30% 45% 18% 6% 1% (804) February 2012 77% 29% 48% 17% 5% 0% (803) October 2011 72% 25% 47% 19% 9% 0% (817) August 2011 79% 31% 48% 16% 5% 0% (802) May 2011 79% 33% 46% 15% 6% 0% (807) December 2010 66% 14% 52% 25% 9% 0% (2864) April 2001 70% 27% 43% 22% 7% 1% (402) September 1988 53% 10% 43% 31% 15% 1% (500)

15. How would you rate the job your local schools are doing – excellent, good, only fair, or poor?



Trend*: Excellent/ Good Excellent Good Only Fair Poor (VOL) Don’t know (n) August 2023 56% 22% 34% 23% 15% 6% (814) January 2023 60% 19% 41% 22% 11% 6% (809) April 2022 63% 24% 39% 16% 11% 10% (802) May 2021 64% 24% 40% 18% 8% 10% (706) April 2020 73% 33% 40% 16% 4% 7% (704) September 2019 60% 26% 34% 23% 9% 9% (713) February 2019 59% 19% 40% 22% 10% 9% (604) April 2018 60% 24% 36% 23% 10% 7% (703) July 2017 65% 26% 39% 20% 10% 6% (800) July 2015 60% 27% 33% 22% 9% 8% (503) February 2015 61% 21% 40% 24% 8% 7% (805) September 2014 60% 21% 39% 24% 9% 7% (802) April 2014 63% 24% 39% 22% 9% 6% (803) February 2014 61% 22% 39% 22% 10% 7% (803) December 2013 60% 20% 40% 23% 12% 5% (802) September 2013 62% 24% 38% 21% 7% 9% (783) April 2013 59% 21% 38% 27% 9% 5% (806) February 2013 64% 24% 40% 20% 7% 9% (803) December 2012 61% 21% 40% 23% 7% 9% (816) September 2012 61% 27% 34% 21% 10% 8% (805) July 2012 61% 22% 39% 20% 11% 8% (803) April 2012 63% 23% 40% 21% 7% 8% (804) February 2012 68% 26% 42% 16% 8% 8% (803) October 2011 60% 21% 39% 20% 13% 7% (817) August 2011 63% 19% 44% 26% 6% 5% (802) May 2011 63% 24% 39% 22% 10% 6% (807) December 2010 64% 24% 40% 23% 8% 5% (2864) August 2004 61% 24% 37% 17% 12% 9% (800) April 2001 64% 21% 43% 21% 6% 9% (802) September 1999 62% 18% 44% 21% 9% 8% (802) September 1998 62% 20% 42% 23% 9% 7% (804) February 1996 60% 20% 40% 20% 11% 9% (804) September 1993 52% 16% 36% 29% 14% 5% (801) January 1992 53% 15% 38% 26% 15% 5% (800) October 1987 60% 14% 46% 23% 6% 11% (500) October 1986 55% 15% 40% 26% 10% 9% (800) October 1983 59% 16% 43% 23% 10% 8% (802) May 1978 52% 12% 40% 25% 12% 11% (1003)

16. How safe do you feel in your neighborhood at night – very safe, somewhat safe, or not at all safe?



Trend*: Very safe Somewhat safe Not at all safe (VOL) Don't know (n) August 2023 58% 36% 5% 0% (814) January 2023 64% 32% 4% 1% (809) April 2022 65% 29% 5% 0% (802) May 2021 67% 31% 2% 0% (706) April 2020 74% 22% 3% 1% (704) September 2019 68% 27% 5% 0% (713) February 2019 64% 29% 7% 0% (604) April 2018 65% 29% 5% 0% (703) July 2017 71% 22% 6% 0% (800) July 2015 67% 27% 6% 0% (503) February 2015 62% 33% 4% 0% (805) September 2014 58% 36% 6% 0% (802) April 2014 66% 30% 4% 1% (803) February 2014 67% 28% 6% 0% (803) December 2013 60% 33% 7% 0% (802) September 2013 65% 27% 7% 1% (783) April 2013 66% 28% 6% 0% (806) February 2013 63% 30% 6% 1% (803) December 2012 64% 29% 6% 1% (816) September 2012 65% 25% 6% 0% (805) July 2012 60% 32% 7% 1% (803) April 2012 64% 31% 5% 1% (804) February 2012 62% 32% 5% 0% (803) October 2011 62% 31% 7% 0% (817) August 2011 63% 31% 6% 0% (802) May 2011 68% 27% 5% 0% (807) December 2010 59% 35% 6% 0% (2864) February 1993 42% 44% 13% 0% (801) October 1987 51% 36% 11% 2% (499) October 1984 53% 36% 9% 2% (500) May 1981 43% 43% 13% 1% (497)

METHODOLOGY

The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from August 10 to 14, 2023 with a probability-based random sample of 814 New Jersey adults age 18 and older. Interviews were conducted in English, and included 245 live landline telephone interviews, 360 live cell phone interviews, and 209 online surveys via a cell phone text invitation. Telephone numbers were selected through random digit dialing and landline respondents were selected with a modified Troldahl-Carter youngest adult household screen. Monmouth is responsible for all aspects of the survey design, data weighting and analysis. The full sample is weighted for region, age, education, gender and race based on US Census information (ACS 2021 one-year survey). Interviewing services were provided by Braun Research, with sample obtained from Dynata. For results based on this sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling has a maximum margin of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points adjusted for sample design effects (1.56). Sampling error can be larger for sub-groups (see table below). In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.

Standard Region (by county):

North – Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union, Warren

Central – Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset

South – Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, Salem

Expanded Region (by county): Northeast (Bergen, Passaic), Urban Core (Essex, Hudson), Route 1 Corridor (Mercer, Middlesex, Union), Central Hills (Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset), Northern Shore (Monmouth, Ocean), Delaware Valley (Burlington, Camden, Gloucester), Garden Core (Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, Sussex, Warren).

Demographics (weighted)

Party (self-reported): 22% Republican, 43% Independent, 35% Democrat

Sex: 49% Male, 51% Female

Age: 27% 18-34, 34% 35-54, 39% 55+

Race: 55% White, 13% Black, 19% Hispanic, 13% Asian/Other

College: 58% No degree, 42% 4 year degree



MARGIN OF ERROR unweighted sample moe(+/-) TOTAL 814 5.4% REGISTERED VOTER Yes 778 5.5% No 36 25.5% SELF-REPORTED PARTY ID Republican 163 12.0% Independent 347 8.2% Democrat 280 9.1% REGION North 379 7.9% Central 247 9.7% South 179 11.4% GENDER Male 393 7.7% Female 421 7.5% AGE 18-34 165 11.9% 35-54 299 8.9% 55+ 333 8.4% RACE White, non-Hispanic 547 6.6% Other 248 9.7% COLLEGE GRADUATE No degree 293 8.9% 4 year degree 516 6.7% INCOME <$50K 110 14.6% $50 to <$100K 227 10.2% $100K+ 406 7.6% CHILDREN IN HOME Yes 186 11.2% No 620 6.2%

Crosstabs may be found in the PDF file on the report webpage: https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_NJ_092023/