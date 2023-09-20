MVC Adds More Appointments for Real ID
Those interested can pick from 3,000 open dates daily, even sometimes making an appointment and obtaining the license the same day at some state Motor Vehicle Commission agencies. The Commission has more than tripled the number of appointments that were added last February to get a Real ID license. Drivers who want to upgrade their standard license, when it’s time to renew it, to one that meets Real ID standards to use for airline travel, have even more appointments to pick from.