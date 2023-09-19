Commissioners congratulate Brookdale for ranking as the state’s best community college

“We are so proud Brookdale has been ranked as New Jersey’s Best Community College by Niche. We commend the administration, staff and students for all of their hard work to achieve this honor,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Brookdale Community College. “I would like to invite all students in Monmouth County to visit Brookdale and learn about our incredible community college.”

Niche combines data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education along with reviews and ratings from current students, alumni and parents, and a thorough analysis of factors including academics, athletics and campus life.

