Fugitive Arrested, Charged for Shooting Incident in Neptune City

Andre Paul, 27, of Ocean Township is charged with first-degree Attempted Murder, two second-degree weapons offenses, and third-degree Hindering Apprehension.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, May 22, members of the Neptune City Police Department responded to the Brighton Arms apartment complex on West Sylvania Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered no injuries, but found that multiple vehicles and an apartment unit in the complex had been struck by gunfire.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes and Forensics Bureaus and the Neptune City Police Department resulted in Paul being identified as a suspect in the case, and the charges against him were filed last month. Then, yesterday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Paul without incident in Stone Mountain, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

Paul remains in custody pending extradition proceedings and court appearances in Monmouth County Superior Court. This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Major Crimes Bureau. Information regarding Paul’s legal representation was not immediately available.

Prosecutor Santiago stated that “the arrest of this individual and others during recent months is illustrative of the strength of law enforcement collaboration in Monmouth County and beyond. This arrest would not have been possible without the efforts of our local U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force and their partners in the Southeast Region.”

Convictions on first-degree criminal offenses are commonly punishable by terms of up to 20 years in state prison.