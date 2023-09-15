County seeking employers for fall job fair

“Any employers who have job openings are invited to register for the fall job fair at Brookdale Community College,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This free event is an excellent opportunity to meet and speak with potential candidates who have a variety of skills and experience.”

Participating organizations are expected to offer full-time and part-time jobs, temporary employment and/or internship opportunities. Early access from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be available for individuals with disabilities and for veterans.

“Our fall job fair is free for everyone, but employers must contact the Division of Workforce Development to register,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “Any employers who cannot attend the event but still need assistance finding qualified employees should also contact the Division of Workforce Development at 732-683-8850.”

The Monmouth County 2023 fall job fair is being held in partnership with the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Brookdale Community College, and Monmouth Ocean Development Council.

The Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development offers services that benefit employers and job-seekers in Monmouth County by matching employers with workers who have the training and skills the business requires. The Division also helps prepare Monmouth County residents for careers in various industries by providing job readiness, occupational skills training and job search assistance.

Job-seekers and employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850, ext. 6011, or visit www.workinmonmouth.com.