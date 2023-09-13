Law Enforcement Seek Public's Help in 2021 Sexual Assault Case

The joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau and the Marlboro Township Police Department into the sexual assault of a female jogger is still active and ongoing.

The incident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, approximately 100 feet off the Henry Hudson Trail in Big Brook Park, not far from the Trail’s eastern terminus at Boundary Road. The investigation determined that the female victim was running in the area when she noticed a male stretching nearby.

The suspect is described as a tanned white adult male with medium-length hair, possibly of Eastern European descent, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants. He also reportedly had a raised scar on one ear, light facial hair, and a distinctive neck tattoo – a sketch of the tattoo is being provided along with this press release.

It was further revealed that the man physically attacked the victim, causing her to fall to the ground, and brandished a box cutter-style knife, which he used to cause minor injuries to her arms. The man then allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted the woman. He fled in an unknown direction.

“We want to thank all the residents of Marlboro and Monmouth County who have already come forward to provide any information they may have had on this case, but we need more,” Prosecutor Santiago stated. “We are confident that there is information out there and that a member, or members, of our community have valuable details that will ultimately assist us in making an arrest. We are requesting information from anyone who may live, work or frequent the area in the vicinity of Big Brook Park in or around the

time of November 2021. We would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings to help protect and preserve the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 1-800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police Department Detective Michael Pecoraro at 732-536-0100.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com