© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Local News

Indoor Play Park to Open in Hazlet

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT

An anticipated October opening of Urban Air Adventure Park is planned at the Hazlet Town Center. The indoor adventure park will feature trampolines, bumper cars, an indoor zip line, laser tag, climbing walls, VR games, a ropes course and eight private rooms for parties. The nearly 40,000-square-foot adventure park will also include a café offering food and drinks. It will take over a space that formerly housed Pathmark and Kmart stores at 3010 Route 35. An exact opening date has yet to be announced.

Tags
Local News Monmouth Countyretail
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride