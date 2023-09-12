Indoor Play Park to Open in Hazlet

An anticipated October opening of Urban Air Adventure Park is planned at the Hazlet Town Center. The indoor adventure park will feature trampolines, bumper cars, an indoor zip line, laser tag, climbing walls, VR games, a ropes course and eight private rooms for parties. The nearly 40,000-square-foot adventure park will also include a café offering food and drinks. It will take over a space that formerly housed Pathmark and Kmart stores at 3010 Route 35. An exact opening date has yet to be announced.