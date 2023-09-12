Bomb Threats Deemed Swatting Incident at Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said that at approximately 8:50 a.m. yesterday the Seaside Heights Police Department received four phone calls indicating that two bombs were hidden at businesses on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. Additionally, the callers indicated that they had operatives armed with guns on the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

The Seaside Heights boardwalk was evacuated while police investigated alongside bomb sniffing K-9 units. After a two-hour search it was determined that the threats were not legitimate, and the boardwalk opened at 10:30.