Local News

Bomb Threats Deemed Swatting Incident at Seaside Heights Boardwalk

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT
Seaside Boardwalk Pier during the summer
Wikipedia
/
Wikipedia

Bomb threats on the anniversary of September 11th have been deemed a swatting incident in Ocean County.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said that at approximately 8:50 a.m. yesterday the Seaside Heights Police Department received four phone calls indicating that two bombs were hidden at businesses on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. Additionally, the callers indicated that they had operatives armed with guns on the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

The Seaside Heights boardwalk was evacuated while police investigated alongside bomb sniffing K-9 units. After a two-hour search it was determined that the threats were not legitimate, and the boardwalk opened at 10:30.

Tags
Local News Ocean County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
